Adnoc L&S and SeaOwl partner to develop unmanned remotely operated vessels

Adnoc Logistics & Services, a unit of Abu Dhabi's state oil company, has partnered with French marine and energy services firm SeaOwl to develop unmanned remotely operated vessels as part of its sustainability efforts.

The vessels will be designed to reduce up to 30 per cent of carbon emissions, with its smart automation systems capable of optimising routes, further contributing to Adnoc L&S's decarbonisation strategy, the company said.

The agreement was signed by Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of Adnoc L&S, and Xavier Genin, chief executive of Paris-based SeaOwl, on the sidelines of the UAE Climate Tech conference in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The vessels are also meant to improve safety and reduce operational costs, since the vessels will be able to operate in harsher conditions without having to expose seafarers to risks.

The move is in line with the objectives of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's 2030 Sustainability Agenda.

“A strategic commitment to sustainability and innovation plays a crucial role in Adnoc L&S’s ability to serve its customers,” Mr Al Masabi said.

“The vessel is another example of this commitment as we leverage the latest technology to optimise our maritime operations, reduce our carbon footprint and improve safety while increasing efficiency.”

The UAE is taking the lead regionally and stepping up efforts to hit its target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 through a number of sweeping reforms and programmes.

Companies in the Emirates are doing their part by integrating more sustainability-focused plans into their operations to streamline their operations with national goals.

The partnership between the two companies is expected to bring a “new era of sustainable logistics operations through digital automatisation”, Mr Genin said.

“This project will create strong ties with the UAE industrial landscape, as we plan to engage many other UAE players in this exciting journey.”

Upon construction, the ROVs will join Adnoc L&S's large and diverse fleet of advanced vessels at its 1.5 million square metre logistics base in Abu Dhabi.

Last month, the company added five new-build very large gas carriers to its fleet to meet the growing global demand for gas.

On Wednesday, Adnoc L&S announced plans to list 1.1 billion shares, equivalent to 15 per cent, on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, marking the second initial public offering of one of its businesses this year, following the listing of Adnoc Gas in March.

Adnoc L&S aims to have a growth capital expenditure of $4 billion to $5 billion in the medium term to expand the scope of services provided to companies in the Adnoc group.