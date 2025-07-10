Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 in the UAE: What you need to know

Samsung doubled down on its "slim" strategy at the second Galaxy Unpacked event this year.

The South Korean tech giant introduced the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7, as it continues its dominance in the small but growing category.

Here's a run down of what you need to know for the new smartphones in the UAE. Orders are now live and the devices will be available starting July 25.

Galaxy Z Fold7

Samsung's premium smartphone is now even sleeker. The Galaxy Z Fold7 is now the slimmest in the category, though still not as thin as the Galaxy S25 Edge (when unfolded).

Its displays have been made even bigger: the main screen measures 8 inches (203.2mm), while its cover is now 6.5 inches (165.1mm).

The company went with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which was also used in the Galaxy S25 series. This processor is able to boost the Fold7's neural processing by up to 41 per cent, its CPU by up to 38 per cent and its GPU by up to 26 per cent, compared to the Fold6.

Its camera, meanwhile, now boasts a 200MP main sensor, which is on par with the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra – though the Fold7 still only has three cameras compared to the S25 Ultra's quad setup.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7's main display is now at 203.2mm. Alvin R Cabral / The National

Samsung says the Fold7's 200MP sensor should be able to provide up to four times more detail and 56 per cent more brightness, while its 12MP ultra-wide camera adds 56 per cent more brightness, in addition to up to 3x optical zoom. The selfie camera is 17 per cent wider and 2.5 times clearer.

The Fold7 still comes in three storage options – 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Its RAM now has a new 16GB tier – only for the 1TB model – in addition to the mainstay 12GB for the others.

As expected, Samsung raised the prices of the Fold7: from the Fold6's Dh7,199, Dh7,699 and Dh8,699, the Fold7 devices now cost Dh7,599, Dh8,099 and Dh9,349.

Galaxy Z Flip7

While not as slim as the Fold7, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is still the thinnest in its range, and the pocket-sized smartphone comes with token upgrades.

Arguably its biggest change is its bigger cover screen – called the FlexWindow – which is now edge-to-edge and measures 4.1 inches (104.1mm). That's a sizeable increase compared to the Flip6's 3.4 inches (86.4mm) and results in a 1.25mm bezel, which Samsung says is the thinnest in the entire Galaxy range.

Its main display is now 6.9 inches (175.3mm), bigger than the Galaxy S25+ and on par with the S25 Ultra.

Its dual camera system is untouched, maintaining a 50MP lead sensor, although Samsung says it maintains "flagship-level photography" and its "best selfie camera yet".

Storage and RAM options are unchanged from the Flip6 at 256GB and 512GB, and 12GB, respectively. Ditto for prices: the Flip7 costs Dh4,299 and Dh4,799.

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE

It was only a matter of time before a foldable Fan Edition came our way – and here is it with the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

Samsung FE devices – which started with the Galaxy Note7 FE, the refurbished version of the recalled Note7 in 2016 – are variants that feature stripped-down specs, but are still very much capable and, importantly, more affordable.

The Flip7 FE seems to be a move towards attracting more consumers to Samsung's foldables – especially considering that the device's 128GB and 256GB versions cost only Dh3,499 and Dh3,739, respectively.

However, you'll be limited to low storage, smaller displays – the Flip7 FE retains the Flip6's screen sizes – a smaller battery, lower resolution and an older Exynos chip.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 at the Unpacked event in Brooklyn. All photos: Alvin R Cabral / The National The Galaxy Fold7's main and cover screens are now bigger, at 8 inches and 6.5 inches, respectively The Fold7 is the slimmest and lightest in the series The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 in their most striking colours – blue shadow and coral red The Galaxy Z Flip7 now has an edge-to-edge cover display, which is called the FlexWindow The Flip7 is also the thinnest and lightest in its series The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 in their mint variants, which can only be bought on Samsung's website

The Flip7 FE's camera, however, is the same as the Flip7. You also get the full stack of Google Gemini features.

For all the new smartphones, Samsung is bringing back its double-the-storage online offer, meaning consumers can buy a 512GB Fold7 or Flip7, or a 256GB Flip7 FE, for the price of a 256GB and 128GB model, respectively – in addition to other benefits. Also, Samsung is currently offering Dh625 off the 1TB Fold7.

UAE telecom operators e& and du, as well as other select retailers, are now accepting orders with the same promotion.

Four new Google Gemini features

Aside from the free six-month subscription to Google AI Pro announced at Unpacked, the Alphabet-owned company has added four new features to its Gemini generative AI platform on the new Galaxy phones.

These include AI Mode on Circle to Search, which can now handle "tougher questions" and follow-ups, screen and camera sharing, connectivity to Samsung apps and being built in to the Galaxy Watch 8.

Galaxy Watch 8 series

Speaking of that, Samsung's newest digital timepieces, the Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic, are being billed as the "most comfortable".

Samsung also beefed up its health features, including tools to measure vascular load to monitor stress levels, bedtime guidance and, for what Samsung says is the first time for a smartwatch, an antioxidant index, which measures carotenoid levels in just five seconds to "make informed lifestyle choices for healthy ageing".

Even more important, the Watch8 devices come with Google Gemini out of the box.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra also comes with a new titanium blue finish.

The Watch8, in 40mm and 44mm models, are priced at Dh1,299 and Dh1,399, respectively, while the 46mm Watch8 Classic is at Dh1,849. The high-end 47mm Watch Ultra costs Dh2,499.

