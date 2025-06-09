The future of sleep? My experience with the $5,000 AI bed used by tech leaders

Formula One driver Charles Leclerc, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, American entrepreneur Bryan Johnson and Tesla founder Elon Musk are among the famous figures who spend their nights on the Eight Sleep mattress cover and base.

It’s a technology-enabled smart mattress cover, duvet, and base that cools itself, detects snoring, tracks your heart rate and claims to be the future of sleep.

So I decided to try it – not because I had trouble sleeping, but because I was curious. Could it make a noticeable difference to someone who already sleeps well?

The Eight Sleep Blanket. Photo: Eight Sleep

I’ve always been a good sleeper. Eight hours, no apps, no melatonin gummies, just a routine I’ve stuck to since childhood. So when I heard about the company's Pod 5 Ultra, I wasn’t looking for a fix.

I just wanted to see what happens when Silicon Valley, sports science and sleep hygiene collide in your bedroom.

A few weeks in, the conclusion is: yes, it did improve my sleep. But not without a few hiccups. Also, it's not for everyone.

The set-up: more complicated than expected

The Pod 5 Ultra is not your standard “unbox and crash” mattress.

It has a temperature-regulating base unit, mattress cover, app, cables and an "active grid" duvet cover that adjusts the climate in real-time.

The Pod 5 Ultra comes with a base, along with the mattress, integrated 'active grid' cover and control unit. Photo: Eight Sleep

It took me nearly two hours to set up – it is definitely not a one-person job. It’s also large. Once assembled, it adds noticeable bulk to the bed, which might not suit smaller spaces or those designed to be minimalist.

The duvet is on the heavier side and fixed to the system, so it can’t be moved or layered freely.

While the technology is impressive, the overall look could use more warmth. Softer textures or colour options would help.

A glitchy first night

The first night didn’t go smoothly. Since the system was set up initially using a different phone, the app lagged on mine.

I couldn’t access the controls and the bed stayed stuck in an elevated position. I ended up sleeping tilted, slightly confused and frustrated.

For something this expensive, you expect a better first impression. In-app chat support was slow, with 30-minute gaps between replies.

Thankfully, email support was more responsive and helped to fix the issue the next day.

Little changes that add up

Once it was working correctly, the difference became clear. Within a few nights, I stopped waking up with the usual neck and back stiffness I’d become used to. My body felt noticeably better in the mornings, and my sleep felt deeper and less fragmented.

Overall the mattress set-up was incredibly comfortable – supportive, responsive and adaptive to your body.

The downside? It’s so comfortable that getting out of bed becomes a new challenge.

Stand-out temperature control

This is where the Pod 5 Ultra shines. The mattress cover adjusts its temperature throughout the night based on your preferences. It can be cool as you fall asleep, steady through deep sleep and slightly warmer as you wake up.

The hydro-powered blanket. The device can regulate the temperature throughout your sleep. Photo: Eight Sleep

No more waking up overheated or kicking off the blanket at 2am. The smart alarm is also a surprising highlight.

Rather than sound, it gently wakes you through vibrations or temperature shifts. It’s a small detail, but it makes waking up feel like less of a shock and more of a natural transition.

If you love sleep data, you’ll love this

I’m not someone who tracks my sleep obsessively, but the Eight Sleep app offers plenty for those who do.

It monitors your sleep stages, heart rate, respiratory rate and recovery trends – all without a wearable. Even if you’re not glued to metrics, the insights are helpful.

I found that what I felt physically – fewer aches, deeper rest – was mirrored by the data.

What could be better

The system isn’t perfect. The elevation feature lifts the entire bed, not just one side, which is not ideal if you’re sharing it. The app’s white noise and relaxation features are also hard to find and not as polished as the rest of the experience.

And while the active grid duvet excels at thermal regulation, it’s bulky and has a clinical appearance. A lighter, more breathable option would be a welcome addition, especially in the UAE’s warmer months.

Hefty price tag

One of the most significant downsides is the cost. The Pod 5 Ultra system starts at about Dh19,000 ($5,173) – and that’s without accessories or upgrades.

For many people, that’s a significant investment, especially for a product that doesn’t come with an in-home set-up or fast customer support.

The technology is impressive and, if you regard sleep as part of your wellness regimen, it might justify the price. But this is not a casual upgrade or an impulse buy, it is a considered purchase.

Overall, the Eight Sleep Pod 5 Ultra didn’t fix my sleep, but it certainly enhanced it. I didn’t need to track anything, press buttons every night, or overhaul my routine. It just worked – and I felt the difference.

Just be warned: once you sleep like this, it’s hard to settle for anything less.