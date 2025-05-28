The ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National
The ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National
The ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National
The ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National

Future

Technology

More than 100 tech specialists graduate from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence

Students from 24 countries completed advanced degrees in various fields

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

May 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The latest class of graduates from the world’s first dedicated artificial intelligence university have proudly completed their studies.

More than 100 students graduated from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence on Wednesday during a ceremony in Abu Dhabi. They hail from 24 countries, and include 91 master’s degree and 12 PhD students, with 20 Emiratis among them.

The cohort’s research covered a range of cutting-edge areas, including detecting Alzheimer’s disease, developing climate change models and building Arabic-language AI tools.

The university opened in 2020 as part of the UAE’s strategy to become a global centre for AI development and innovation.

Among the 104 graduates was Daniel Gebre, 27, from Eritrea, who completed a master’s degree in machine learning. His research focused on making AI models smaller and more efficient so they can be used on mobile phones in areas with limited internet access.

“This was deeply personal. I grew up in a place with poor internet,” he told The National. “I wanted to build tools that people like my friends back home could use for studying and daily activities, without needing a connection.”

MBZUAI graduates during their commencement ceremony. Pawan Singh / The National
MBZUAI graduates during their commencement ceremony. Pawan Singh / The National

Mr Gebre arrived in the country in 2019 through a UAE government scholarship programme and earned a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity from Zayed University. He now has a job offer as a machine learning engineer from technology group G42.

Umaima Rahman, 29, from India, earned a PhD in computer vision, with a research focus on deep learning for medical imaging. She is now exploring postdoctoral roles and jobs focused on AI applications in health care.

“The journey was difficult but extremely rewarding,” she said. “One of the best things about the university is the collaborative research environment – you’re encouraged to work across disciplines.”

Making the grade

For Yevheniia Kryklyvets, 24, from Ukraine, the ceremony was especially emotional. After missing her undergraduate graduation in 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, this marked her first official ceremony. She completed a master’s degree in computer vision.

“It was so exciting, especially seeing the support from the country’s leadership,” Ms Kryklyvets said.

“This is a research-based university, so what we're doing is an applied AI. Our projects can be published and can be interpreted into the real world and used for problem solving.”

Career fairs hosted by the university connected her with industry leaders already seeking to recruit from the graduating class, but she is yet to decide which direction she would like to take.

“The UAE is not just contributing to the global AI movement, but is at the centre stage,” Prof Eric Xing, MBZUAI president, told The National.

“I think that the university had an impact in taking the country into that league. The function of the university is really to make the impossible possible with our hard work and also with minds.”

The university’s curriculum includes core disciplines like machine learning, computer vision and natural language processing, with research applications in fields such as health care, climate and language technology.

It recently announced a five and 10-year plan, including establishing two new colleges – for digital public health and decision science.

“This really entails adding additional disciplines and under the foundation of AI know-how, but addressing real problems in the space of medicine, biology and also operational research and business administrations,” said Prof Xing.

In 10 years, the university will look to establish a school of arts and sciences and a school of engineering.

Earlier this month, the UAE and US announced plans to build a new five-gigawatt AI Campus in Abu Dhabi during US President Donald Trump’s visit.

According to the US Department of Commerce and state news agency Wam, the campus will host data centres that allow American tech companies to offer faster AI services to nearly half of the world’s population living within 3,200km of the UAE.

It will be one of the largest AI centres outside the US, the Department of Commerce said.

On Women's Day
While you're here
World Mental Health Day
E-cigarette report
Pandemic Parenting
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Long read

Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

War and the virus
More from this package
More from this package
More from this package
Plastic tipping points
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
ETFs explained

Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil.

ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year.

There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

How to apply for a drone permit
  • Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass
  • Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number
  • Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA
  • Submit their request
What are the regulations?
  • Fly it within visual line of sight
  • Never over populated areas
  • Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed
  • Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app
  • Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night
  • Should have a live feed of the drone flight
  • Drones must weigh 5 kg or less
While you're here
The%20Genius%20of%20Their%20Age
%3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20S%20Frederick%20Starr%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Oxford%20University%20Press%3Cbr%3EPages%3A%20290%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20January%2024%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
LA LIGA FIXTURES

Friday (UAE kick-off times)

Real Sociedad v Leganes (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Real Valladolid (4pm)

Valencia v Granada (7pm)

Eibar v Real Madrid (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Sunday

Real Mallorca v Villarreal (3pm)

Athletic Bilbao v Levante (5pm)

Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (7pm)

Getafe v Osasuna (9.30pm)

Real Betis v Sevilla (midnight)

PULITZER PRIZE 2020 WINNERS

JOURNALISM 

Public Service
Anchorage Daily News in collaboration with ProPublica

Breaking News Reporting
Staff of The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky.

Investigative Reporting
Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times

Explanatory Reporting
Staff of The Washington Post

Local Reporting  
Staff of The Baltimore Sun

National Reporting
T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica

and    

Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times

International Reporting
Staff of The New York Times

Feature Writing
Ben Taub of The New Yorker

Commentary
Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times

Criticism
Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times

Editorial Writing
Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine (Tx.) Herald-Press

Editorial Cartooning
Barry Blitt, contributor, The New Yorker

Breaking News Photography
Photography Staff of Reuters

Feature Photography
Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the Associated Press

Audio Reporting
Staff of This American Life with Molly O’Toole of the Los Angeles Times and Emily Green, freelancer, Vice News for “The Out Crowd”

LETTERS AND DRAMA

Fiction
"The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

Drama
"A Strange Loop" by Michael R. Jackson

History
"Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America" by W. Caleb McDaniel (Oxford University Press)

Biography
"Sontag: Her Life and Work" by Benjamin Moser (Ecco/HarperCollins)

Poetry
"The Tradition" by Jericho Brown (Copper Canyon Press)

General Nonfiction
"The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care" by Anne Boyer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

and

"The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America" by Greg Grandin (Metropolitan Books)

Music
"The Central Park Five" by Anthony Davis, premiered by Long Beach Opera on June 15, 2019

Special Citation
Ida B. Wells

 

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
Updated: May 28, 2025, 2:21 PM`
Artificial IntelligenceTechnology
Read next...
Negotiations about making OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus available to UAE residents free of charge are under way. AP Photo

OpenAI and UAE in talks for free ChatGPT Plus for all

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has stressed the importance of global collaboration on AI. Photo: Dubai Media Office

This is the age of artificial intelligence, says Dubai Crown Prince

More than 100 tech specialists graduate from MBZUAI

Robbinhood ransomware: Iranian man pleads guilty to cyber crime that cost US government millions

OpenAI and UAE in talks for free ChatGPT Plus for all

Trump Media to raise $2.5bn for 'bitcoin treasury'

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced in UAE

Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays announced for UAE public sector employees

Cartoon for May 28, 2025

My Own Home: Value of couple’s Dh5m Jumeirah Park villa almost doubles in two years

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40