The tool goes by the acronym Frappe – framing, persuasion and propaganda explorer. Photo: MBZUAI
The tool goes by the acronym Frappe – framing, persuasion and propaganda explorer. Photo: MBZUAI

Future

Technology

UAE's AI university develops tool to detect propaganda in news

Frappe system analyses persuasion techniques found in articles and reports

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

April 03, 2025