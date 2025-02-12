Tabby said it will be using the new funds to accelerate the expansion of its financial services, including digital spending accounts, payments, cards and money management tools. Photo: Tabby
Mubadala-backed Tabby hits $3.3bn valuation to become most valuable Mena FinTech

The company raised $160 million in new funding as it prepares for Saudi Arabia IPO

Alvin R Cabral
February 12, 2025