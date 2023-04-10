UAE telecoms firm e& to acquire majority stake in Careem Super App for $400m

UAE telecoms operator e& has signed a $400 million deal to acquire a majority stake in Careem’s Super App spinout from Uber.

Careem’s ride hailing business will remain fully owned by Uber and continue to be available with all other services on the existing app for customers.

The Careem Super App offers more than a dozen services including food and grocery delivery, micro-mobility, a digital wallet and suite of fintech services, and additional third-party services such as home cleaning, car rental and laundry.

“Super apps have catalysed the economic, social and cultural growth of emerging markets today," said Hatem Dowidar, group chief executive of e&.

“The Careem Super App, is a digital native that has built a rapidly growing payments, food and grocery delivery network, and a platform for other digital businesses to scale from.

"The shared vision between e& and Careem is exciting, we believe that together we’ll be able to enhance our impact across different markets in the region while pushing the boundaries of customer experience.

More details to follow...