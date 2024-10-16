Tesla and UAEV receive first independent EV charging permits in Dubai

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2023/07/09/dubai-plans-to-expand-network-of-public-car-charging-stations-by-170-by-2025/" target="_blank">Dubai Electricity </a>and Water Authority has granted its first two independent electric vehicle charge point operator licences to UAEV, a state-backed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/10/ev-sector-may-face-a-bumpy-road-but-middle-east-offers-optimism-says-report/" target="_blank">electric vehicle</a> charging company, and Texas-based EV manufacturer Tesla. The permits were granted under <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/02/21/dewa-and-masdar-reach-financial-close-of-14bn-sixth-phase-of-worlds-biggest-solar-park/" target="_blank">Dewa’s</a> newly launched regulatory and licensing framework that is aimed at developing a robust EV charging network to meet the city’s growing demand. The initiative, unveiled during Gitex Global 2024 in Dubai, is aimed at supporting the emirate's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/10/electric-vehicle-price-structure-can-boost-industry-and-ease-range-anxiety/" target="_blank">sustainability </a>goals and its target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Dewa's new framework "furthers the collaboration between the public and private sectors”, managing director and chief executive Saeed Al Tayer said. “It addresses the rising demand for more EV charging stations according to the highest global standards, to keep pace with the increase in electric vehicles in Dubai and the UAE.” The regulatory and licensing framework is designed to address current and future EV demand, reduce emissions and encourage investment in green infrastructure in Dubai, while maintaining safety and efficiency, the utility said. The number of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2023/07/09/dubai-plans-to-expand-network-of-public-car-charging-stations-by-170-by-2025/" target="_blank">EVs on Dubai </a>roads reached 25,929 at the end of December 2023, from 15,100 a year earlier, Dewa said in February. By 2030, EVs are expected to have a market share of more than 15 per cent (nearly 58,000 vehicles) of new passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales in the UAE, according to a report released by PwC in June. By 2035, the share is projected to increase to 25 per cent, around 110,500 vehicles. Currently, EVs represent only 3 per cent of all vehicles sold in the UAE, the report said. The report found that a major obstacle to widespread adoption of EVs in the UAE and globally is concern about being able to find vehicle charging points on lengthy journeys, dubbed as “range anxiety” by automotive analysts. There are nearly 2,000 public charge points throughout the UAE, according to PwC. The UAE government plans to increase the share of electric and hybrid vehicles to 50 per cent of total vehicles on roads by 2050. “To achieve this goal, UAEV is committed to promoting green transportation by expanding the national infrastructure for charging electric vehicles across the Emirates,” said Sharif Al Olama, undersecretary for energy and petroleum affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and UAEV’s chairman. The new licence will help “us achieve our mission of decarbonising the transport sector and making EVs more appealing to consumers”, Mr Al Olama said.