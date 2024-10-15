Ammar Al Malik, executive vice president of commercial at Tecom Group and managing director of Dubai Internet City, at Gitex Global in Dubai. Photo: Dubai Internet City
Future

Technology

Dubai Internet City companies increase by 10% as professionals top 30,000 in first half of 2024

Tech business district plans to add premium office spaces across more than 46,000 square metres at expansion developments

Alvin R Cabral
October 15, 2024

