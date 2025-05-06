The SpaceX Starship crafts are powered by Raptor engines, which could soon be matched by Dubai's Leap 71. AFP
The SpaceX Starship crafts are powered by Raptor engines, which could soon be matched by Dubai's Leap 71. AFP

Future

Space

Dubai company builds 3D-printed rocket engines as big as Elon Musk's

Company combining artificial intelligence and 3D printing to shake-up space industry

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

May 06, 2025