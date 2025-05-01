Watch out for the camels en route to Etlaq spaceport. Sarwat Nasir / The National
Watch out for the camels en route to Etlaq spaceport. Sarwat Nasir / The National

Future

Space

Where camels roam and rockets launch: Inside Oman’s remote coastal desert spaceport

After covering launches around the world, I visited Etlaq to see how Oman is carving its place both in orbit and in young minds

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir
Duqm, Oman

May 01, 2025