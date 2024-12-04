Oman’s high-altitude rocket set for test flight from new spaceport

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/11/19/oman-set-for-experimental-rocket-launch-from-spaceport-in-december/" target="_blank">Oman</a> is set to launch a 6.5-metre rocket on December 4 from its new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/11/11/space-technology-everyday-life/" target="_blank">spaceport</a>, marking a significant milestone in the country’s nascent space programme<b>. </b>The 123kg rocket, named Duqm-1, is an experimental high-altitude launch vehicle designed to rise to an altitude of 140km above sea level, crossing the Karman line, recognised as the boundary of space, at speeds of 1,530 m/s. The launch is scheduled to take place from the developing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/07/03/us-firm-plans-to-launch-rockets-from-omani-spaceport/" target="_blank">Etlaq Spaceport</a> in southern Duqm, and is expected to last about 15 minutes from lift-off to landing. Omani authorities said the event will not be accessible to the public and will not be streamed live, but said more information on the results of the launch will be revealed afterwards. “Oman’s geographical location near the equator and orbital paths reduces costs and time required for launching various payloads,” the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, posted on X. “Its coastal stretch along the Arabian Sea offers a safe and ideal area for hosting space projects." The launch on Wednesday will help to test the suitability of the site's geography, environmental conditions and infrastructure for spaceport operations. It will also offer crucial insights into factors like wind patterns and launch logistics, as well as provide operational experience, paving the way for future space missions and help the Sultanate move closer to a fully functional spaceport. After Wednesday's launch, the National Aerospace Services Company, or Nascom, plans to carry out three more flights from the spaceport in 2025, with exact dates to be announced later. The organisation had told <i>The National </i>in a previous interview that commercial operations were expected to fully begin at the site by 2030. Anna Hazlett, founder of space advisory firm AzurX, said Oman’s plan's for a spaceport could also help create jobs locally. “The Duqm spaceport also presents economic benefits for Oman. Driving high-skilled job creation in aerospace engineering, logistics, and data analytics, while encouraging foreign investment in the country’s budding space sector,” she told <i>The National</i> in an earlier interview. “For neighbouring countries, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the spaceport represents a complementary platform for scientific collaboration and regional capacity-building efforts.” The spaceport is being designed to accommodate all sizes of launch vehicles with three complexes to support micro, large orbital and suborbital rockets. Companies such as Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic have considered the Middle East, especially the UAE, to launch their space tourism flights. But nothing has materialised so far, with reports that US regulations – specifically the International Traffic in Arms Regulations – restrict American companies from exporting certain technology. Nascom said it was working to "remove that barrier" as it makes progress with its spaceport. The American company ABL Space Systems signed an agreement with Etlaq Spaceport to explore the possibility of launching its RS1 rockets. While Oman will host traditional vertical launch pads, the UAE is looking to host horizontal ones. Radian Aerospace is developing a horizontal take-off and landing, single-stage, fully reusable spaceplane called Radian One. A prototype is being tested at a small airfield in Abu Dhabi.