Pupils hold up their 'space passports' during a community event at the Etlaq spaceport on Monday. Photos: Sarwat Nasir / The National

Future

Space

Oman's Etlaq spaceport opens ahead of delayed first rocket launch

School pupils take part in activities, while test flight of Horus-4 postponed due to weather

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir
Muscat

April 28, 2025