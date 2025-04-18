The Space Launch System rocket on a launch pad in Florida on April 29, 2022. Nasa via EPA
The Space Launch System rocket on a launch pad in Florida on April 29, 2022. Nasa via EPA

Future

Space

Nasa rocket that will fly astronauts around Moon takes shape ahead of 2026 launch

Crew of three Americans and one Canadian will go on 10-day mission to lunar orbit

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

April 18, 2025