A rendering of the Etlaq Space Launch Complex. Photo: Nascom
Oman set to launch five rockets from new spaceport in 2025 with fan zone to open to public

The viewing area will be free to enter and ticket will be valid for the duration of the launch window in case of delays

Sarwat Nasir
Muscat, Oman

February 20, 2025