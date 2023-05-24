Sultan Al Neyadi shares image of UAE and Oman from space

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has captured a stunning image of the UAE and Oman from the International Space Station.

Taken from about 408km above the Earth, the photograph shows the two neighbourly countries and the Arabian Gulf in one frame.

Dr Al Neyadi has been giving his social media followers a tour of the Middle East and North African since he arrived at the orbiting outpost on March 3 for a six-month science mission.

"Oman and UAE united as one from space," he tweeted on Wednesday.

"Celebrating the strong ties and shared heritage that bind us."

Oman is a popular weekend destination for UAE residents. Its capital, Muscat, is about a four-hour drive from Dubai.

Dr Al Neyadi shared an image of Saudi Arabia on Monday, before two astronauts from the kingdom arrived at the orbiting laboratory for an eight-day stay.

He also posted an image of Bahrain and Qatar on May 19.

“Here’s a view of Bahrain and Qatar – two shining pearls in the heart of the Gulf, from space,” he tweeted.

“May we all continue to progress and flourish together for generations to come.”

Astronauts are taught how to use professional cameras so they can capture the Earth from above.

They take photos from the Cupola, an observatory on the station.