Katy Perry among stars to blast off into space on board Blue Origin's all-female mission

US pop star <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/08/katy-perry-concert-2025-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix/" target="_blank">Katy Perry</a> is set to soar into space on Monday as part of Blue Origin’s all-women <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/02/06/does-donald-trumps-dei-ban-put-nasas-artemis-iii-mission-in-peril/" target="_blank">space</a> tourism flight that will take off from West Texas. The singer, 40, will join journalist Gayle King, engineer Aisha Bowe, activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/04/07/amazon-to-launch-27-satellites-in-space-internet-battle-with-elon-musks-starlink/" target="_blank">Jeff Bezos</a>’s partner <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/05/23/jeff-bezos-and-lauren-sanchez-are-engaged-reports-say/" target="_blank">Lauren Sanchez</a> on board the New Shepard suborbital rocket. The NS-31 mission will last about 10 minutes, carrying the crew beyond the Karman line, the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and the edge of space, where they will experience weightlessness and see the curvature of Earth. A launch window will open from 5.30pm GST, with a live broadcast available on Blue Origin's website. “I’m really excited about the engineering of it all,” Ms Perry, who has a daughter with British actor Orlando Bloom, told the <i>Associated Press</i> on Friday. “I’ve always been interested in astrophysics, astronomy, astrology and the stars … it’ll be exciting to see them twinkle from that site and also have such an appreciation for Mother Earth when we see it in that way.” This will be Blue Origin’s 11h human spaceflight, with the previous one completed on February 25. The company has never publicly disclosed ticket prices, but it collects a $150,000 fully refundable fee to reserve a seat. Virgin Galactic, which has paused its space tourism flights, used to charge about $450,000 per passenger. Previous flights have also included celebrities, such as company founder Mr Bezos, <i>Star Trek</i> actor William Shatner, former NFL player and television personality Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of Alan Shepard, the first US astronaut. Anna Hazlett, founder of AzurX, a UAE-based private advisory and investment firm specialising in the space sector, told <i>The National</i> the NS-31 mission "will bring much-needed attention and visibility to human spaceflight”. “An all-female crew aboard Blue Origin is not only a powerful symbol of progress but also a reminder of how accessible space is becoming,” she said. “While I was hoping to see someone from our region represented on this flight, we remain committed to making that a reality in the near future. “The Middle East has so much potential to contribute to the future of space exploration and we are just getting started.” While many in the industry are welcoming the mission as a milestone for women in space, others are not so impressed. Actress Olivia Munn publicly criticised the flight, calling it unnecessary on an appearance on NBC’s <i>Today with Jenna and Friends</i> show on April 5. “I know this is not the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now … like, there’s one astronaut. What are you guys going to do up in space?" she said. In the first space era more than 60 years ago, the sector was male-dominated, with women largely excluded from astronaut corps, engineering teams and decision-making. As of April, 104 women have travelled to space out of nearly 700 people who have crossed the Karman line. In this modern space age, several women have achieved milestones in the industry, including Nasa astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir who completed the first all-female spacewalk in 2019. Astronaut Wang Yaping became the first Chinese woman to perform a spacewalk in 2021 during the Shenzhou-13 mission. Under the Biden administration, Nasa placed a strong emphasis on diversity in its astronaut corps, including its Artemis programme, a series of missions to the Moon. The agency is planning the Artemis III, a mission marketed as taking "the first woman and person of colour to the Moon". But since President Donald Trump's executive order of ending all diversity, equity and inclusion policies and hiring based on merit, it is unclear whether that would affect the agency's crew selection, which is expected to be announced this year.