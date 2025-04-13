From left, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry and Gayle King are all set to blast off on Monday. Photos: Invision / AP
From left, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry and Gayle King are all set to blast off on Monday. Photos: Invision / AP

Future

Space

Katy Perry among stars to blast off into space on board Blue Origin's all-female mission

Singer is joining Jeff Bezos's partner Lauren Sanchez and four other women

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

April 13, 2025