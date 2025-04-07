A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off carrying Amazon's two prototype relay stations for a space-based internet service in 2023. Reuters
Amazon to launch 27 satellites in internet battle with Elon Musk’s Starlink

Backed by a $10 billion investment, Amazon plans to send more than 3,200 Kuiper satellites to offer global internet coverage

Sarwat Nasir
April 07, 2025