How to watch Friday’s blood moon total lunar eclipse

A "blood moon" total <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/18/lunar-eclipse-harvest-moon-full-moon-september/" target="_blank">lunar eclipse</a> is to be visible across many parts of the world on Friday, with the Moon appearing to turn red as it passes through Earth's shadow in a mesmerising celestial event. While it will not be visible in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/12/26/uaes-cosmic-calendar-the-best-night-sky-events-in-2025/" target="_blank">UAE</a>, it will be streamed live as the blood moon is seen in North and South America, Western Europe, Western Africa and parts of the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans. The total lunar eclipse will begin at 7.12am UTC (11.12am GST) and will end at 8.46am UTC (12.46pm GST). But viewers in some countries can enjoy a partial eclipse until 10.01 UTC (2.01pm GST). “Skywatchers will witness a total lunar eclipse as the Earth aligns perfectly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a deep reddish hue on the lunar surface,” Khadijah Ahmed, operations manager at the Dubai Astronomy Group, told <i>The National</i>. “This fascinating phenomenon offers a remarkable opportunity to study Earth's shadow and the interplay of celestial mechanics.” A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on the lunar surface. During the eclipse, the Moon can appear to have a reddish tint, giving it the name “blood moon”. “During a lunar eclipse, the Moon appears red or orange because any sunlight that's not blocked by our planet is filtered through a thick slice of Earth’s atmosphere on its way to the lunar surface,” Nasa explained on its website. "It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected on to the Moon." Some observatories and online platforms, including <i>timeanddate.com</i>'s YouTube channel, will provide live streams of the phenomenon, along with commentary from experts. Stargazers in the Emirates will be able to see a total lunar eclipse on September 7 and 8. It will be a rare opportunity to witness the phenomenon, with the next one not expected to occur until December 31, 2028. “During this event, the Moon will turn red as it moves into Earth’s shadow, offering a spectacular show for skywatchers across the region,” Ms Ahmed said. Meteor showers will also light up the skies in the Emirates this year, including the Perseids on August 12 and 13. Three supermoons will be visible from the country this year, on October 7, November 5 and December 4. Ms Ahmed said 2025 would be "an exciting year for astronomy lovers" in the UAE. "These events are not just fascinating, but also offer a chance to connect with the wonders of the universe," she added.