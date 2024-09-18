Lunar eclipse and supermoon grace skies around the world

Star gazers across the UAE rose early on Wednesday in the hopes of catching a glimpse of a lunar eclipse that lit up skies around the world.

A supermoon coincided with a partial eclipse in a rare celestial spectacle that provided dazzling images from Europe to the US.

In the Emirates, a penumbral lunar eclipse was visible shortly before 5am, in which a subtle shadow was cast over the Moon by the Earth.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

This type of eclipse is more difficult to observe than a total or partial lunar eclipse but it still offers a unique chance to see the Earth’s shadow on its closest celestial neighbour.

It takes place when the Moon passes through the Earth’s penumbral shadow, the faint outer portion of the shadow cast by the Earth.

During this event, the Moon’s surface dims slightly but the effect can be hard to see without telescopes or binoculars. Although subtle, the eclipse offers a rare opportunity to observe the interactions between the Sun, Earth and the Moon.

The Dubai Astronomy Group hosted a live stream during all of the phases of the eclipse on its YouTube channel.

A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the UAE's skies on September 7 next year and another on December 31, 2028.

Super harvest moon

On Wednesday evening, there will also be a supermoon visible in the UAE, which occurs when the Moon appears larger and brighter in the sky due to its closer proximity to Earth.

This coincides with the harvest moon, the full Moon closest to the autumn equinox, traditionally signalling the start of the harvest season. It will appear as full for three days.

The Maine Farmers' Almanac began publishing names for full moons in the 1930s. The harvest moon has several other names, including the corn moon, the fruit or barley moon, and the potato harvest moon.

