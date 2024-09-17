The Moon during a penumbral lunar eclipse in Skopje, North Macedonia in May 2022. Photo: AFP
How to watch Wednesday's partial lunar eclipse and full supermoon in the UAE

Early risers on Wednesday could see a faint eclipse of the Moon

Sarwat Nasir
September 17, 2024

