UAE to see final supermoon of 2023 this evening

Tonight, the UAE skies will be illuminated by the fourth and final supermoon of the year.

This phenomenon occurs when a full moon or new moon reaches its nearest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, making it appear slightly larger than its typical size from our vantage point.

Enthusiasts of the celestial spectacle can witness this supermoon through telescopes provided at an event organised by the Dubai Astronomy Group, hosted at the Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre.

Harvest moon

“This month’s moon is called the harvest moon because it happens closest to the fall equinox. The night sky will adorn itself with the last supermoon of the year,” said the Dubai Astronomy Group

“This lunar spectacle promises to be a breathtaking visual delight, as the Moon graces us with its brilliance in a grand celestial finale.”

Tickets for the observation event cost Dh60 ($16.4).

The harvest moon comes after a “blue” supermoon wowed stargazers on August 29.

When there are two full moons within a calendar month, the second is called a monthly blue moon. As this is a fairly uncommon occurrence, it has given rise to the phrase “once in a blue moon”.

“It's not related to the moon's colour and happens roughly once every 2.7 years, making it a relatively rare event,” the Dubai Astronomy Group said at the time.

The next blue moon is not until May 31, 2026.

