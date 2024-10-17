Billionaire Richard Branson to co-pilot first crewed stratospheric balloon flight by Space Perspective

British billionaire <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/03/22/timeframe-richard-branson-dubai-world-islands/" target="_blank">Sir Richard Branson</a> is set to co-pilot the inaugural crewed flight of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2022/11/16/space-perspective-unveils-worlds-first-marine-spaceport-for-human-spaceflight/" target="_blank">Space Perspective</a>, an American space tourism company developing stratospheric balloons, it was announced on Thursday. Space Perspective will offer hydrogen-powered, high-altitude balloon rides that float passengers about 31km above Earth. The price for a single seat is set at $125,000 (Dh459,125), with more than 1,800 reservations made so far, the company said. It conducted an uncrewed test flight in September, following the same trajectory that future commercial flights will take. It was also revealed that Sir Richard has made an undisclosed amount of investment in the company, which has raised $100 million to date from several investors, including venture capital funds such as LightShed Partners, E2MC, Base, Green Sands Equity, Kirenaga and SpaceFund. “Some of the most magnificent experiences of my life have happened on ballooning expeditions and I’m excited to support Space Perspective in its journey,” said Sir Richard. “I'm passionate about adventure and helping fellow entrepreneurs reach their business dreams. I look forward to dusting off my old ballooning licence ahead of some magnificent test flights.” Sir Richard, who founded space tourism company Virgin Galactic, set ballooning records crossing the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans in 1987 and 1991. The journey by Space Perspective promises panoramic views of the planet's curvature, while staying within the safety of a pressurised capsule designed for comfort and luxury, with meals and Wi-Fi. Up to eight passengers can board the Neptune capsule, which will be launched from a ship and splash down in the ocean. The capsule will be carried into the stratosphere using an enormous balloon. Founded by Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum, Space Perspective aims to make space more accessible to adventure-seekers. “We’re delighted by Richard’s decision to join Jane and I as co-pilot on the first crewed flight, leveraging his deep experience in ballooning to ensure a successful maiden voyage,” said Mr MacCallum. “Richard's pioneering efforts in the ballooning industry were a key inspiration for us when we founded Space Perspective.” Space tourism is gaining popularity as companies try to offer unique experiences for passengers. In addition to Space Perspective, Spanish company Halo Space is another key player, developing high-altitude balloon flights that provide panoramic views of Earth. It also aims to offer luxurious space experiences, with plans to launch its own commercial flights from multiple locations around the world, including Saudi Arabia. Tickets will be priced at €150,000 (Dh596,190).