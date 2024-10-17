Tourists will soar to 100,000 feet (30,500 metres) in the space lounges and be rewarded with 360-degree views of Earth below

Billionaire Richard Branson to co-pilot first crewed stratospheric balloon flight by Space Perspective

Virgin Galactic founder has invested an undisclosed amount in the space tourism company

