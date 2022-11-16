Space Perspective unveils world's first marine spaceport for human spaceflight

Thrill-seeking travellers keen for an out-of-this-world adventure will now be able to launch into space from the deck of a 90-metre cruise liner.

Space Perspective, a Florida company that bills itself as the world’s first luxury spaceflight experience, has unveiled MS Voyager, the world’s first marine spaceport for human spaceflight, and also the first in a planned fleet of this new class of spaceports globally.

The bio-fuel-powered vessel will have its home port in Florida, but will be able to navigate to other destinations and areas of good weather, allowing the company to operate year-round launches for travellers hoping to take a balloon ride to the stratosphere.

Other marine spaceports will dock at different destinations around the globe, and complement Space Perspective's land-based launches from Florida’s Space Coast.

Adding an at-sea launch pad creates more flexible conditions for lift-off, according to the company which plans to send balloons to space at different times of the day, including operating sunrise and sunset night-time stargazing flights.

Space Perspective opened sales for tickets on its balloon rides to the stratosphere last year.

Lofted into the air from a marine spaceport via a balloon larger than a football field, Spaceship Neptune offers panoramic views of the planet. Photo: Space Perspective

A ticket for the six-hour journey on Spaceship Neptune — a pressurised capsule propelled by a giant football-shaped balloon that offers explorers individual reclining seats and 360-degree panoramic views of the planet — starts from $125,000.

More than 1,000 tickets have already been sold for the stratospheric jaunt which will rise about 100,000 feet above Earth when it takes flight in 2024.

“Space Perspective will change your relationship with our planet by providing the quintessential astronaut experience of viewing Earth from the blackness of space,” said Jane Poynter, Space Perspective’s founder and co-chief executive.

“It’s imperative for us to think about our business with a global mindset. Removing geographic borders for launch and landing accelerates our mission of making this transformative experience more accessible to the world and international marketplace — safely, reliably and with minimal impact on our planet.”

MS Voyager is currently being outfitted for launch, retrieval and SpaceBalloon operations at a Louisiana shipyard. It should be complete by the end of this year, and will launch test journeys in the new year. This will align with Space Perspective’s planned test flights which commence early next year.

It's named Voyager as a tribute to the Voyager 1 space probe mission, which, on astronomer Carl Sagan’s request, took a photo of Earth from across the solar system on February 14, 1990.

The astronomer Carl Sagan said the Voyager's golden record exemplified something very hopeful about life on Earth. Photo: AdStock / Universal Images Group

That photo, known as the Pale Blue Dot, inspired Sagan to call for humans to “preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we’ve ever known” — words that Space Perspective says fuels its mission today.

When travellers return to Earth on Spaceship Neptune's pressurised capsules, they will splash safely into the ocean where boats will stabilise the capsules before lifting them on to MS Voyager, or one of its sister marine spaceports, via a custom-built structure.

A $1,000 deposit secures a ticket on the passenger space flights set to take off in 2024. Travellers can also reserve an entire capsule to bring along a group of up to eight friends.

Artemis 1: Nasa launches historic mission to the Moon — in pictures