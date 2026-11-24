Abdulrahman Alfozan, a Saudi citizen accused of hiding a recording device at OpenAI's headquarters, has been released from prison pending an upcoming trial, his lawyer confirmed on Tuesday.

Mr Alfozan, who was employed by OpenAI at the time, was arrested on October 8 over accusations he had hidden a recording device at the company's offices in San Francisco.

"We are simply grateful that the court made the right decision to release Mr Alfozan and we look forward to defending the case," his lawyer David Rizk told The National in an email.

The US Justice Department in October opposed a request from Mr Alfozan's previous lawyer who sought to grant his release amid the investigation, which is expected to go to trial in January.

“The defendant presents an ongoing danger to the community and a serious risk of flight that no set of release conditions can reasonably mitigate,” Craig Missakian, a lawyer for the Justice Department, wrote at the time.

But Judge Alex Tse ultimately decided that Mr Alfozan was not a flight risk and released him on a $1 million bond.

A man believed to be Abdulrahman Alfozan looks behind a television where a recording device had been placed at a conference room in OpenAI's offices. Department of Justice / Handout via Reuters Show caption: A man believed to be Abdulrahman Alfozan looks behind a tele…

Investigators said that Mr Alfozan planted the device – a Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32-S3, manufactured by a company in China – behind a television in a conference room at OpenAI headquarters.

The device has a “thumb-sized development board with a detachable camera sensor, digital microphone and micro-SD storage”, the Justice Department said.

Mr Alfozan had started working at OpenAI in July last year on its product team. He was fired on the same day as his arrest, the company said.

According to a court motion filed by prosecutors on October 8, actions taken by Mr Alfozan indicated he planned to quickly depart the US. According to the department's memo in support of continuing the suspect's detention, “a member of the Saudi military booked and paid for” a flight for Mr Alfozan's wife and son several days after he was arrested.

He recently pleaded not guilty to the charges of using an electronic, mechanical or other device to intercept oral communications.

“If convicted, Alfozan faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, followed by three years of supervised release,” a press release from the Justice Department read.

Who is Abdulrahman Alfozan?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Alfozan has lived in California since 2015 and started working at OpenAI as a lead engineer in 2025. Before his years in California, he was an intern at Meta, Microsoft and SAP.

Mr Alfozan received his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016 and then earned a master's degree in 2025 from the University of California-Berkeley.

His most recent employer, OpenAI, has faced a barrage of criticism from employees amid allegations it has disregarded the need for regulations when developing AI technology.

American AI companies such as OpenAI face stiff competition from China, as Washington and Beijing vie for dominance in the technology race. Companies have gone to great lengths to protect intellectual property and trade secrets.