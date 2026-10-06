Hackers steal 1.5 million files from Saudi construction firm, cybersecurity group says

Hackers have stolen more than 1.5 million files from a construction company in Saudi Arabia commissioned to build facilities for the 2034 Fifa World Cup, a cyber threat monitoring group has reported.

About 17 terabytes' worth of documents, contracts, payment information, stadium designs and personal data of 150,000 employees at the China Railway Railway Construction Corporation/Sama Construction consortium is said to have been compromised on October 3.

Hackmanac, a cybersecurity analysis firm based in the UAE, attributed the attack to a group commonly known as WallStreet. It described the consortium as the “main contractor for Jeddah Central Stadium, a planned 2034 Fifa World Cup venue”.

Hackmanac classified the CRCC hack as one of the most severe it has seen.

Neither CRCC nor the Saudi Arabia National Cybersecurity Council have responded to The National's requests for comment.

According to cybersecurity analysis firm SOCRadar, WallStreet first gained prominence this year.

“They utilise double-extortion tactics, targeting various sectors with sensitive data breaches to pressure victims into compliance,” SOCRadar's ransomware group profile definition reads. The group “operates internationally, with notable activity in the United States and Ecuador”, it adds.

SOCRadar says the hacking group has claimed responsibility for at least 32 attacks across the world.

Saudi Arabia was chosen as the sole host nation of 2034 World Cup two years ago.

The country tentatively plans to host the tournament in 15 stadiums across five cities, including eight in the capital, Riyadh. Eleven of those are to be built for the tournament – including the proposed 92,000-seat King Salman Stadium.

Saudi Arabian Football Federation president Yasser Al Misehal has said host cities will be connected by “state-of-the-art facilities to guarantee an amazing fan experience”.