Nvidia's chief executive Jensen Huang arrived at the company's headquarters to raucous applause on Monday after he was reinstated by the company's board.

"I am going to be a better CEO the second time around," a video shared with CNBC shows him telling a large crowd of staffers in Santa Clara, California. "Thank you all for the second chance."

Though Nvidia's chief executive has issued several statements since resigning, this is the first time he has spoken publicly amid the turmoil.

On Monday, the company's board of directors announced that, after consulting with several US government officials, they had concluded that Mr Huang was not a national security threat.

Weeks ago, Mr Huang admitted to having an extramarital affair with a technology executive, Alice Huang, who US officials believe was a spy for China.

Shortly after that admission, it also became clear that Mr Huang had an inappropriate relationship with a former Nvidia executive.

Mr Huand has also been criticised by Democrats, Republicans and even some White House officials for allegedly trying to circumvent US export laws designed to keep American AI technology out of China.

He resigned amid the controversy, but President Donald Trump lobbied hard in recent days for Nvidia's board of directors to bring him back due to concerns about the stock market and US competitiveness in AI.

Mr Huang is not out of the woods yet, however. He is still the subject of several investigations and will have to testify before Congress on December 3 to address questions related to his company's actions with regard to US export laws.