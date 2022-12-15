President Macron watches France's World Cup semi-final win in Qatar - in pictures

French President Emmanuel Macron was among those present at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday as Les Bleus defeated Morocco to book their spot in the World Cup 2022 final.

Sitting among a number of other dignitaries, Macron watched as France overcame a spirited challenge from Atlas Lions to prevail 2-0 in their semi-final.

Didier Deschamps's team ended Morocco's dream run through goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani, and set up a title showdown on Sunday with Lionel Messi's Argentina.

France got off to the perfect start as Hernandez scored inside five minutes. Morocco, the first African or Arab team ever to reach the last four at a World Cup, dug deep despite injury problems only to concede a late second as substitute Kolo Muani scored moments after coming on.

"There is lots of emotion and lots of pride in the dressing room," said coach Deschamps, whose side were congratulated at the stadium by President Emanuel Macron.

"It was an important step but there is still a last one to go."