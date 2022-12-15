France look to savour the moment before World Cup final showdown against Argentina

France manager Didier Deschamps reminded his team and staff to savour the moment of booking back-to-back World Cup finals, but cautioned the job is still not done.

The reigning champions, seeking to become the first county in more than half a century to retain the title, defeated Morocco 2-0 in the semi-final at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Wednesday.

France will now take on Argentina in Sunday’s showpiece, which pits against one another two two-time champions. France are looking to successfully defend the crown they won four years ago – no team has managed that feat since Brazil in 1962.

"It’s never easy but it’s been such a joy," Deschamps said. "We’re going to go after the title on Sunday. We’re going to enjoy the time. I tell this to my staff and players: take every moment in the day to really appreciate and savour the moment.

"In four days, we are going to play for a world title. We’ll enjoy it now and get ready for the last match of this World Cup."

Deschamps, one of three people to have won the men’s World Cup as a player and manager, added: “Your whole country is behind you, your country, your friends. I feel very proud, it’s a dream come true. I want to win even more trophies.”

Deschamps, winner with France as a combative midfielder in 1998, paid tribute to Morocco, who more than matched their loftier opponents for large spells at Al Bayt. However, goals from Theo Hernandez, on five minutes, and substitute Randal Kolo Muani sent France through.

"I am immensely proud,” Deschamps said. “It is great to be through to the final but it was not an easy victory. We needed a mixture of quality, experience and team spirit, and in difficult periods we had to dig deep.

“But I am really satisfied and proud of my players."

On facing a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina team whom France defeated 4-3 in the last 16 four years ago, Deschamps said: "Messi has been in scintillating form since the start of the tournament. Four years ago, things were different.

“He played as a centre forward, whereas now he is playing in a front two or just in behind the striker. He looks in great shape and, of course, he is one of the best players in the world.

“So we will try to counter Messi's threat as much as possible, just as Argentina will try to stop the influence of some of my players."