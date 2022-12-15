Boy dies amid clashes across France after World Cup win over Morocco

A boy has died after being “violently” run over in the French city of Montpellier after France's World Cup semi-final match against Morocco in Qatar.

Clashes took place across the country, including in the capital Paris, following France's 2-0 victory.

The boy was pronounced dead shortly after being admitted to a hospital in Montpellier, the Herault administration said.

READ MORE Brave Morocco suffer World Cup heartbreak after being edged out by France

Officials did not state his age but some local media outlets said he was between 12 and 14 years old.

The car was found by police and has now been seized as part of an investigation into the death.

French media said the boy was hit by the car after someone tried to steal a French flag from the driver, which led to the car swerving in the direction of the crowd.

Tajmaat, an French-language online collective for North Africans, said it received numerous reports of North Africans being attacked in several French cities.

“The movements were co-ordinated and aimed to attack” them on sight, it said on Twitter.

Police are searching for the driver, who abandoned his vehicle close to the scene.

Supporters celebrate France's World Cup semi-final victory over Morocco in Marseille. AFP

About 10,000 extra police officers had been deployed across France to “ensure the match remains a party”, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday.

In the southern cities of Marseille and Avignon, riot police were deployed and public transport halted in the city centre ahead of the game.

Clashes were also reported in Paris, where riot police were stationed along the Champs-Elysees hours before the match.

Football fans were directed away from the avenue, disappointing some who had travelled into the city centre to celebrate at the landmark.

Plainclothed and uniformed police officers surrounded the area to "fight against all forms of delinquency", police said earlier.

More than 100 people were arrested in the capital following the match.