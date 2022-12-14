Lionel Messi 'now the GOAT' for Middle East fans as Argentina reach World Cup final

As the final whistle blew to confirm Argentina's World Cup semi-final victory over Croatia, images filled social media showing overjoyed supporters waving flags and wearing the team’s light blue and white jersey.

They chanted the name of star Lionel Messi amid the chaos of car horns and firecrackers.

You would be forgiven for thinking you were watching footage beamed directly from a suburb of Rosario, Argentina.

But the pictures and video were coming from a suburb in the Lebanese capital Beirut — one of hundreds of similar posts from across the Middle East.

“This is not Rosario, but this is Moucharafieh in Lebanon, in the suburb of Beirut, Vamos Argentina, Vamos Messi”, an Argentina fan tweeted.

Lebanon is traditionally home to a significant Argentina fan base.

For some fans, their allegiance comes directly from their admiration for Messi, Argentina's legendary striker and midfielder, who is very popular in the country.

“I’m a Messi supporter more than an Argentina one: he is from another planet, I believe he is the only one who deserves to win the World Cup”, said 29-year-old Bassam.

The rivalry between Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, often considered the two greatest ever players, is mirrored among some of the Lebanese fans.

Most of the Croatian fans on Tuesday were bitter Ronaldo supporters who were just hoping to see Messi being defeated, after Morocco crushed Portugal's World Cup dreams in the quarter-finals.

Beyond current sporting feuds, others have been supporting the Argentina team for decades.

“It is an emotional choice for me, I have been with them since I’m a kid because of Diego Maradona: he is the real football legend”, said Khalil, 33, a hotel manager.

Lebanese are traditionally divided between Brazil and Germany, two of the world’s strongest teams, with massive celebrations usually following whenever one of them wins.

“There are fewer Argentina fans and we are quieter, which also makes us somehow special,” said Elie, 38, a long-time Argentina fan.

In Saudi Arabia, fans are still basking in the knowledge that their team has been the only one to beat the potential champions so far.

The Saudi team came from behind to defeat the two-time champions at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium on November 22 in a game that shocked world football.

“The only team Argentina lost to was Saudi Arabia — I'll take that as a huge win for us,” said Ahmad Albasheer, in Riyadh.

“I mean to defeat the GOAT [greatest of all time] was the highlight for us even though we didn't make it to the finals. Argentina is one of the best teams so I am excited to see what happens.”

Rashid Ammar, a Saudi football fan in Jeddah, said: “I went to watch the Saudi-Argentina game and it was unbelievable. Was so proud of my team. But we love Messi and want to watch him play. He's the best footballer of all time.

“There were mixed feelings when Messi was playing us because we respect him so much. It was an amazing feeling to see our country win and beat world champions. We love to watch Messi play, he is our official ambassador so of course we support him,” said Rana Hammad, a Saudi fan in Jeddah.

“To see him in my own city, Jeddah, when he visited, it got us all excited — my friends were calling me saying we should go to Balad [old town] to see him, but I hope we get a chance when he comes back”

“I love Messi, I am his biggest fan. I want to see him win and I can't wait for the final — it will be epic! The way he plays is so beautiful I never miss any of his games,” said Abdullah Othman, a 22-year-old college student in Riyadh.

With reporting by Mariam Nihal in Jeddah, Ghaya Ben Mbarek in Tunis and Kamal Tabikha in Cairo