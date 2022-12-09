What time is England v France and how to watch World Cup quarter-final live in UAE?

The 2022 World Cup has been one of the most entertaining tournaments in recent memory and the drama is sure to continue during the quarter-finals in Qatar.

Eight teams remain in the hunt for the coveted trophy and one game in particular is likely to garner the most attention: England v France.

Title holders France have been in fantastic form, led by the irrepressible Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, 23, scored twice as Les Bleus defeated Poland 3-1 in the last 16, taking his tally to five goals in Qatar and nine overall at the World Cup.

England haven't fared too badly either after easing into the last eight after a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal.

As expected, all focus is on Mbappe. The PSG megastar missed regular training on Wednesday, choosing instead to do individual recovery two days after the win over Poland.

He is likely to be marked by England defender Kyle Walker, who insisted his team won't obsess over Mbappe, who is the tournament's top scorer.

"I know he's a top player but we're not playing tennis. It's not a solo sport, it's a team game," the Manchester City defender said.

"We know he's a great player and that's why he's the focus of all questions. But let's not forget (Olivier) Giroud, who has scored countless (goals), (Ousmane) Dembele, for me just as good on the other wing."

Walker has come up against Mbappe for City in the Champions League and said the lesson was not to focus too much on the talisman.

"When we played Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, we were not just thinking of Mbappe and it's going to be the same on Saturday," he said. "Yes, he's a tool in their armoury - and a very good one - but you can't underestimate their other players."

Fixture

England v France, World Cup 2022 quarter-final

When is the match?

Saturday, December 10, from 11pm UAE time

Where is the match being played?

The quarter-final will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium. It is one of the biggest venues of the 202 World Cup with a capacity of over 60,000.

How to watch World Cup 202 live in the UAE?

Fans can catch all the action live on beIN Sports. But you can do so much more than just watch it at home.

In Abu Dhabi, why not head to the Abu Dhabi fan zone at Yas Links, VOX Cinemas or Emirates Palace fan zone to enjoy the ambience and lice football?

Or how about Dubai? You can enjoy the game from the comforts of Expo City fan zone, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, or a number of other facilities.