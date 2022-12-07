Mbappe misses training as France prepare for England World Cup quarter-final showdown

Superstar Kylian Mbappe missed France's group training on Tuesday night as the title holders prepared for their World Cup quarter-final against England.

"Kylian Mbappe is working in the recovery room, it is usual two days after a game," the French Football Federation said.

Mbappe, 23, scored twice as the defending champions beat Poland 3-1 in the last 16, taking his tally to five goals in Qatar and nine overall at the World Cup finals.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is the tournament's leading scorer and his lethal form has convinced many experts to make France the favourites in the last-eight match at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

However, England forward Bukayo Saka, who scored against Senegal after being selected ahead of Marcus Rashford, is adamant his side deserve as much respect as Les Bleus.

"We know the qualities they have but we also know our own qualities. We've had three clean sheets and at the same time we've scored the most goals [in the tournament]," Saka told reporters.

Meanwhile, France veteran Olivier Giroud expects Mbappe to continue raising the bar.

"Kylian is basically one of the best players I've played with," Giroud – who broke Thierry Henry's all-time goal-scoring record for France when he scored his 52nd goal for his country against Poland – had said. "He is amazing and still young, which is scary as he can still improve.

"He is very efficient and from the beginning he's been crucial for us, very decisive. He's obviously the best striker I've played with in all of the teams I've played in.

"We've not seen the best of him, I hope it's going to come soon and he will beat all the records."