Kylian Mbappe: Winning a second World Cup my 'obsession'

Kylian Mbappe said winning the World Cup a second time is "an obsession for me" after his two goals in France's 3-1 win over Poland set up a quarter-final showdown with England.

Mbappe was an integral part of the French team that lifted the last World Cup in Russia four years ago and the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker has looked imperious in Qatar with five goals already in only four games.

"Of course, this World Cup is an obsession for me, it's the competition of my dreams," he said. "I have built my season around this competition and around being ready both physically and mentally for it.

"I wanted to come here ready and so far things are going well, but we are still a long way from the objective we set and that I set."

Mbappe's brace against Poland in Sunday's last-16 clash took his tally to nine goals in 11 World Cup matches, second only to Just Fontaine's record of 13 (six matches) set at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

However, Mbappe insisted he was not bothered about the prospect of winning the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player.

"The only objective for me is to win the World Cup which means now to win the quarter-final," said Mbappe, who also set up the opening goal against Poland for Olivier Giroud.

"That is what I am dreaming of. I didn't come here to win the Golden Ball. That is not why I am here. I am here to win and help the French national team."

While the veteran Giroud netted his 52nd international goal to move past Thierry Henry and become France's all-time top scorer, Mbappe was once again France's outstanding player.

He had been named man of the match in France's opening two wins over Australia and Denmark only to shun his post-match media duties, exposing the French Football Federation to a fine from Fifa as a result.

However, after taking his France tally to 33 goals in 63 internationals, this time Mbappe showed up to speak to reporters.

"There were lots of people wondering why I was not speaking but it was nothing personal against the journalists," he said.

"I just needed to concentrate on my competition and when I need to focus it needs to be at 100 per cent. I can't lose energy on other things.

"That is why I didn't speak before. I have learnt that the federation is going to get a fine but I have promised personally to pay it."