Croatia are spot on yet again as they knock Brazil out of World Cup

Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to reach the semi-finals for the second tournament in a row.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty from Rodrygo while Marquinhos hit the post to seal defeat for the South Americans.

The match had finished 1-1 after extra time, with both goals coming in the additional 30 minutes. Neymar scored late in the first half of extra-time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalised when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Neymar’s goal moved him level with Pele as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

Croatia will now face either Argentina or the Netherlands to try to return to the World Cup final four years after losing the title to France.

Five of Croatia's last six matches at World Cups have gone to extra-time, including in its penalty shoot-out win over Japan in the last-16 in Qatar. The team has been successful in eight of its last 10 knockout matches at the tournament.

Brazil was trying to rreach the semi-finals for the first time since 2014. The team hadn’t made it to the last four since hosting the tournament eight years ago, when the Selecao were humiliated by Germany 7-1.

Brazil were trying to defeat a European opponent in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since the 2002 final against Germany, when the team last won the tournament.