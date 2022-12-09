World Cup live: Messi's Argentina and Brazil set for quarter-finals

<h2><strong>World Cup day 20</strong></h2><p>Today is the first day of the quarter-finals at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.</p><p>After a two-day break from the action, we're back with two massive games this evening.</p><p>At 6pm Qatar time (7pm UAE time), Brazil take on Croatia.</p><p>The south Americans are arguably the favourites to win the tournament and will go into the game with confidence after dismantling South Korea, but last year's finalists Croatia should never be underestimated.</p><p>In the late kick-off (10pm Qatar time), Lionel Messi and Argentina play against the Netherlands for a spot in the semi-finals.</p><p>This is the latest in a series of historic clashes between the two countries, including most recently in 2014, when Argentina defeated the Dutch in the semi-final.</p><p>We also have build-up to tomorrow's quarter-finals, where underdogs Morocco hope to score another upset against Portugal, and England take on old rivals France.</p><p>Follow live here for all the latest updates on an action-packed day.</p><h3><b>Quarter-finals:</b></h3><p><b>Friday, December 9</b></p><p>Croatia v Brazil, 6pm Qatar time (7pm UAE), Education City Stadium</p><p>Netherlands v Argentina 10pm (11pm UAE), Lusail Stadium</p><p><b>Saturday, December 10</b></p><p>Morocco v Portugal 6pm Qatar time (7pm UAE), Al Thumama Stadium</p><p>England v France 10pm (11pm UAE), Al Bayt Stadium</p>