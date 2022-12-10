World Cup live: Brazil crash out as Morocco prepare for semi-final

<h2><strong>World Cup day 21: Final two quarter-finals</strong></h2><p>Today we have the last two quarter-finals of the World Cup after a night of drama in Doha.</p><div><p>The first quarter-final <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/09/croatia-are-spot-on-yet-again-as-they-knock-brazil-out-of-world-cup/" target="_blank">produced a shock result</a> - Croatia knocked out pre-tournament favourites Brazil on penalties after a nail-biting match finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.</p><p>The second quarter-final also went to penalties following late drama. Argentina were 2-0 up but were pegged back to 2-2 in the dying seconds by the Netherlands.</p><p>However, the South American side <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/09/live-brazil-vs-croatia-argentina-vs-netherlands/" target="_blank">won the penalty shootout</a> 4-3, with Messi scoring his penalty.</p><p>That means Argentina will now face Croatia in one semi-final.</p><p>The teams in the other semi-final will be decided today.</p><p>Underdogs Morocco will be carrying the support of the Middle East and North Africa with them in their clash against Portugal, while England face France in a mouthwatering heavyweight clash.</p><p>We'll be covering both games live here.</p><h2><strong>Today's matches: </strong></h2><p>Morocco v Portugal 6pm (7pm UAE), Al Thumama Stadium</p><p>England v France 10pm (11pm UAE), Al Bayt Stadium</p></div>