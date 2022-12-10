Celebrations in Casablanca as Morocco stun world

Tears of joy, people kneeling down and praying, some hovering around waiting for the final whistle as the clock ticked ― and finally a big sigh of relief and loud screams as the referee declared the end of game.

These were the sights in Casablanca as Morocco took on Portugal in their World Cup quarter-final match in Qatar. The Atlas Lions won 1-0.

“It’s an incredible happiness, I can’t speak any more because I’m so happy,” Oumaima Louise, 27,told The National as she knelt on the ground, tears streaming.

An overwhelming mood of joy took over the city with people cheering and congratulating each other saying “Morocco always!”.

Strangers joined each other in dancing and singing to traditional tunes.

Thousands of people headed to Casablanca's city centre in their cars and on motorcycles to celebrate.

“They gave us a red card but there’s no problem we still won and it feels incredible,” Rayen told The National in the Ain Sebaa area of Casablanca, voice already hoarse from screaming.

With Saturday’s win and qualification to the semi-finals of the biggest tournament in football, Moroccans can dare to dream of ultimate glory.

The streets in Casablanca right now, crazy car honking going on as Moroccans celebrate their team’s qualification for the World Cup Semi finals. pic.twitter.com/59nlnAVxP6 — Ghaya Ben Mbarek غاية بن مبارك (@Ghaya_BM) December 10, 2022

For Fatma Ezzahra Bouraymi, 23, the feeling of pride was beyond description.

“I feel so proud, I hope we reach the finals and why not bring the World Cup home,” Ms Bouraymi told The National at the Sidi Mohamed Sports complex fan zone.