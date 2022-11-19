Fifa chief Infantino defends hosts Qatar on eve of 2022 World Cup

The head of Fifa has said western countries should not criticise World Cup hosts Qatar and should apologise for their own histories.

Gianni Infantino gave an hour-long press conference in Doha on Saturday and said he struggled to understand the condemnation of Qatar over the treatment of migrant workers.

The tournament kicks off in the country on Sunday.

"For what we Europeans have been doing around the world in the last 3,000 years, we should be apologising for the next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons to people," Mr Infantino said at an event broadcast live on television.

"If Europe really cares about the destiny of these people, they can create legal channels — like Qatar did — where a number of these workers can come to Europe to work. Give them some future, some hope.

"I have difficulties understanding the criticism. We have to invest in helping these people, in education, and to give them a better future and more hope.

"We should all educate ourselves. Many things are not perfect, but reform and change takes time.

"This one-sided moral lesson is just hypocrisy. I wonder why no one recognises the progress made here since 2016."

Speaking about how the West should be handling any conflicts of belief with Qatar, Mr Infantino said criticism was not the best course of action.

"Don't start accusing, fighting, insulting. You start engaging. And this is what we should be doing," he said.

In reference to a last minute U-turn by footballing authorities to ban the sale of alcohol inside stadiums, Mr Infantino said it was a joint decision between Fifa and the Qatari government.

“Honestly, if this is the biggest [concern] we have for the World Cup I will sign immediately. Let me assure you that every decision that is taken at this World Cup is a joint decision," he said.

“It is discussed, debated and taken jointly. There will be many fan zones. Eight to 10. Over 200 places you can drink alcohol.

"I think personally for three hours a day if you cannot drink, you will survive. The same rules are in France, Spain and Scotland, where no beer is allowed in stadiums.”

The tournament in Qatar has been 12 years in the making, with critics focusing on how the country was preparing for the tournament.

The games begin on Sunday evening when the hosts take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. Qatar will go on to play Senegal and the Netherlands.

While Qatar regularly participates in the continental AFC Asian Cup, the national team has stumbled at the final stage of World Cup qualifying campaigns.

As the host nation, Qatar automatically qualified and is the first Arab nation to host the tournament.