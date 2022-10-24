Saudi Crown Prince tells national team to 'enjoy the World Cup, without any pressure'

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has met Saudi national team players preparing to take part in the World Cup in Qatar next month.

He sat down and chatted to the footballers, asking them not to feel stressed and to simply “enjoy” the tournament.

Prince Mohammed was accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

“We’re following what you’re doing and we hope the future is better,” he said.

Prince Mohammed added that the Saudi team find themselves in a difficult group during the World Cup qualifying round, and advised them to play without any pressure.

He told the players to “shoulder the task without psychological stress that could affect their outstanding performance, wishing them every success,” Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Mohammed congratulated them for qualifying for the World Cup, highlighting the effort this required.

“This [qualifying] has become a necessity for us as Saudis,” he said.

Saudi Arabia was placed in group C with two-time World Cup winners Argentina, alongside formidable opposition in Poland and Mexico.

Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal and SAFF president Yasser Al Misehal also attended the meeting. The Minister of Sports thanked Prince Mohammed for his constant support, hailing the players’ performance during the qualifying stage.

Prince Abdulaziz said he hoped the players' performance would reflect the kingdom’s achievements in football.

Saudi Arabia's first game will be on November 22 against Argentina.