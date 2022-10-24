Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to skip Arab League summit in Algeria

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not attend the coming Arab League summit in Algeria, based on medical advice.

Prince Mohammed, who is also the kingdom's prime minister, was advised to “avoid long-distance and non-stop travel by plane, to avoid pressure trauma to the ear affecting the middle ear”, especially given that there would be a round-trip to and from the country within a 24-hour period, Saudi state media reported.

King Salman has directed Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to attend in Prince Mohammed's stead.

Algeria's state news agency first reported the Saudi crown prince's expected absence from the two-day summit, which is expected to begin on November 1, and said he had apologised for not being able to attend, based on doctor's advice.

Earlier, Prince Mohammed and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed “aspects of bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries were reviewed” and “opportunities for joint co-operation”, during a phone call.