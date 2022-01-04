Covid-19: what is the B.1.640.2 variant first discovered in France?

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Experts have played down fears over a relatively new variant of Covid-19 that was first discovered in France and may have originated in Cameroon.

Researchers at the IHU Méditerranée Infection in Marseille posted their – currently non-peer reviewed - findings on December 29 on the website medRxiv. It detailed 12 infections in the same geographical area of southeastern France from the variant tentatively named as B.1.640.2.

The IHU reported on the discovery of the variant on December 9, but news of B.1.640.2 has appeared to spread online in recent days.

A website called Thailand Medical had claimed that there had been 952 cases of B.1.640.2 as of January 1, without offering verifiable evidence.

According to Dr Tom Peacock, a virologist at the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London, the discovery of B.1.640.2 predates that of the Omicron variant by several weeks. He said the first published upload on B.1.640.2 by researchers was on November 4.

Lots of chat about B.1.640.2 in the last few days - just a few points to keep in mind:

- B.1.640.2 actually predates Omicron

- in all that time there are exactly... 20 sequences (compared to the >120k Omis in less time)

Def not one worth worrying about too much at the mo... — Tom Peacock (@PeacockFlu) January 3, 2022

“This virus has had a decent chance to cause trouble but never really materialised (as far as we can tell at least...),” Dr Peacock wrote on Twitter.

The rapid spread of Omicron around the world has seen countries reintroduce or harden restrictions in a bid to counter its movement.

Professor Francois Balloux, the director of the University College London’s Genetics Institute, also urged caution. “Please relax for now,” he said.