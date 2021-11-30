Vaccines likely less effective against Omicron variant says Moderna CEO

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Covid-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as they have been against the Delta variant, the head of one of the largest drug makers in the world and a producer of one of the vaccines used to tackle the current pandemic has warned.

"There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level . . . we had with Delta," Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times.

"I think it's going to be a material drop. I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to . . . are like 'this is not going to be good'."

At the weekend, Moderna's chief medical officer Paul Burton made similar comments as he warned that "I think this is a very concerning virus."

"These mutations – at least 30 of them in the spike protein alone, nine of them known to be associated with immune escape, and another 11 are predicted to be associated with immune escape," Mr Burton told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.

