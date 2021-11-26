What's known about new B.1.1529 'Nu' Covid variant

Experts from the World Health Organisation are meeting South African officials on Friday to assess the discovery of the new B.1.1529 coronavirus variant.

The variant could eventually be called "Nu" by the WHO, as the most concerning variants are given names from the Greek alphabet.

What do we know so far about the new variant?

Of the 59 laboratory-confirmed cases of the new variant, three were in Botswana, two were in Hong Kong among people who had travelled from South Africa, and the rest were confirmed in South Africa.

The strain has an unusually large number of mutations and is “clearly very different” from previous variants, Tulio de Oliveira, a bio-informatics professor who runs gene-sequencing institutions at two South African universities, said on Thursday.

UK scientists first became aware of the new strain on November 23 after samples were uploaded on to a coronavirus strain tracking website from South Africa, Hong Kong and then Botswana.

Fifty-nine samples have been uploaded on to the website so far.

"If we look at the results they had up to a week ago, less than 1 per cent of people were testing positive in lots of areas," a senior scientist said.

"That's increased very dramatically in some parts to 6 per cent in the last few days, and so that makes me concerned quite rapidly on people who may be arriving [in the UK] now."

How is it different from the other variants?

Despite being tracked for only the past three days, the virus has been identified as having 30 different mutations already.

That is twice as many as the Delta variant, which has been the most prominent variant in the UK over the past few months.

The mutations contain features seen in all of the other variants but also traits that have not been seen before.

Will the vaccines protect people against it?

It's too early to say. The mutations could make the variant more transmissible and evade the protection given by prior infection or vaccination.

Has it been classed as a 'variant of concern'?

Not yet by UK scientists as they do not have enough evidence on its levels of transmissibility, but some have said they are concerned.

"B.1.1.529 has signatures of cumulative mutation indicating that it emerged in a chronic infection,” said Ravi Gupta, a professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge.

"B.1.1.529 does certainly look of significant concern based on mutations present.

"Many have been shown to impact binding by neutralising antibodies, and some are known to increase the ability of virus to enter cells or to make them fuse together to allow cell to cell spread."

Prof Neil Ferguson, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said: "The B.1.1.529 variant has an unprecedented number of mutations in the spike protein gene, the protein which is the target of most vaccines.

"There is therefore a concern that this variant may have a greater potential to escape prior immunity than previous variants.

"However, we do not yet have reliable estimates of the extent to which B.1.1.529 might be either more transmissible or more resistant to vaccines, so it is too early to be able to provide an evidence-based assessment of the risk it poses."

It is known as a "variant under monitoring", meaning scientists believe it may pose a future risk, but its impact is unclear.

How worried should we be about this variant?

Scientists in the UK are eager to acquire live virus cultures so it can be examined, but this takes time.

It can take seven to 10 days at least to grow enough virus that can be shared with other scientists so they can study how it mutates and changes.

Officials will now also have to wait for data to come from South Africa. The earliest they are expecting evidence to come through is two to three weeks, but it could be as long as four to six weeks.