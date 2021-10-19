New Delta variant monitored as UK Covid-19 cases rise

A new variant of the Delta coronavirus strain thought to account for 10 per cent of all new UK cases is being closely monitored by scientists.

Sub-variant AY.4.2 could be 10 per cent to 15 per cent more infectious than the original Delta variant that was first spotted in India in December and has become the dominant Covid-19 strain.

Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute, told the Financial Times that research showed AY.4.2 could be the most infectious variant of the virus to date. It is expected to be placed under investigation by the World Health Organisation.

Quote Britain is the only country in which it has taken off in this way and I still would not rule out its growth being a chance demographic event Francois Balloux, University College London Genetics Institute

That could lead to it being assigned a Greek letter under its naming system, in the same way other variants of Covid-19 have been up to now.

More work was needed to fully understand its potential for disruption.

“We have to be careful at this stage,” said Mr Balloux. “Britain is the only country in which it has taken off in this way and I still would not rule out its growth being a chance demographic event.”

Cases of Covid-19 in the UK are higher now that at the same time in 2020, when England still enforced local lockdowns.

Recorded cases of new infections are outstripping some European countries and causing concern as winter approaches.

Experts said the UK’s steep rise in Covid infections could be a result of waning protection from vaccines.

The UK had one of the earliest and fastest immunisation campaigns, with protection of 90 per cent to 95 per cent from the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines thought to last for about 20 weeks before antibodies begin to drop-off.

The number of people who have tested positive in the UK has steadily risen from a seven-day average of about 25,000 in early August to more than 40,000 cases a day in mid-October.

However, hospital admission rates remain considerably lower than a year ago.

Fewer than 1,000 daily cases end up in hospital now, compared to more than four times that figure 12 months ago, thanks mainly to a widespread vaccination programme where 67 per cent of the population is fully protected.