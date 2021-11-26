WHO summit over B.1.1.529 'Nu' variant after South Africa’s cases spike by 93%

The World Health Organisation is convening an emergency meeting to consider designating the new B.1.1.529 Covid-19 mutation a “variant of concern” as governments ban incoming flights from South Africa, where at least 77 cases have been detected.

WHO experts will convene in Geneva at noon local time on Friday for a special meeting to discuss how to respond to the fast-spreading variant. If the designation is reached it will be named "Nu" after the next available letter of the Greek alphabet.

Britain, Germany and Italy have announced bans on travellers entering from South Africa amid concern over the variant.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said nearly 100 sequences of the variant have been reported, and early analysis shows it has "a large number of mutations" requiring further study. This makes the spike protein dramatically different from those that the vaccines are engineered to target.

Stock markets slid around 3 per cent, with market watchers expecting on Friday to see the worst reverses on the exchanges in more than a year.

Oil prices were hit, with US crude futures down 5.7 per cent to $73.96 a barrel and Brent crude down 4.66 per cent to $78.38, amid fresh demand fears.

As investors dashed for safe-haven assets, the yen jumped more than 1 per cent to around 113 per dollar, having languished earlier this week at five-year lows.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Covid Technical Lead at WHO, on Thursday said the number of mutations of a variant can have a serious impact on how the virus spreads.

“We don’t know very much about this yet. What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations,” she said. “And the concern is that when you have so many mutations, it can have an impact on how the virus behaves.”

She said it would take the WHO “a few weeks” to understand what impact the variant will have and it is currently being monitored.

She said the Technical Advisory Group on Covid Evolution (TAG-VE), an independent group of experts who advise the WHO on the virus, would discuss whether it should be deemed a “variant of concern” and named "Nu".

Scientists in South Africa have detected more than 30 mutations to the spike protein, the part of the virus that binds to cells in the body, the country’s department of health said on Thursday. The variant has caused cases in South Africa to spike 93 per cent in a day.

Imperial College London epidemiologist Neil Ferguson said that B.1.1.529 was driving the recent rapid increase in case numbers in South Africa.

"The government’s move to restrict travel with South Africa is, therefore, prudent," he said. "However, we do not yet have reliable estimates of the extent to which B.1.1.529 might be either more transmissible or more resistant to vaccines, so it is too early to be able to provide an evidence-based assessment of the risk it poses."

One patient in Israel has tested positive for B.1.1.529 after returning from Malawi, while a further two people are suspected of having it, the Israeli health ministry said.

A child winces as he receives his Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 in Diepsloot Township near Johannesburg, as cases of the new variant rise. AP

Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said there are concerns the new coronavirus variant could “defeat the vaccine”.

He said that ministers acted “extremely fast” to ensure a “safety-first approach” to travel changes following an emergency meeting with chief medical officers.

“This is agreed across all of the United Kingdom and we have acted fast, it’s rather like the mink variant from Denmark last year, where we acted very quickly, within hours and we’re then able, once we’ve checked it out, to release things somewhat,” he said on BBC Breakfast.

“I hope that’s what this is, a pause rather than going backwards, but we can’t take risks when we see a variant which could well defeat the vaccine, or at least that’s the concern and we need just a bit of time to check that out.”

He said those who had flown to the UK from South Africa in recent days had been contacted by authorities asking them to take a PCR test and self-isolate upon arrival.

“The concern about this particular variant is that it is spreading very, very fast, its rate of growth has been very quick, we think the issue is probably (starting) from now, so we’re asking people to quarantine, self-isolate when they get home,” he added.

The EU is considering implementing a blanket ban on flight from southern African countries to stop the spread of the new variant in the 27-member bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she “proposes, in close coordination with the member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region”.

Her statement came as the EU is gripped by a fourth wave of Covid, which has forced governments to tighten restrictions.

Coronavirus cases rose by 11 percent in Europe in the past week, the WHO said, making it the only region in the world where the infections are on the up.

The organisation’s Europe director, Dr Hans Kluge, warned that without urgent measures, the continent could see another 700,000 deaths by the spring.