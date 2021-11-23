WHO says Europe is likely to hit two million Covid-19 deaths by March

Europe faces two million Covid-19 deaths by March as it remains "in the firm grip" of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organisation has said.

The grim warning comes as the number of daily deaths rose to almost 4,200 a day, double the daily fatalities reported at the end of September.

Reported deaths from the virus have already passed the 1.5 million-mark for the 53 countries that make up the WHO European region, the global health agency said.

Covid-19 is the number one cause of death across Europe and central Asia, and the WHO said it expected there to be "high or extreme stress on hospital beds in 25 countries, and high or extreme stress in intensive care units (ICUs) in 49 out of 53 countries between now and March 2022".

Cumulative reported deaths are projected to reach more than 2.2 million by spring next year, based on current trends, it said.

"In order to live with this virus and continue our daily lives, we need to take a 'vaccine plus' approach," Dr Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said.

"This means getting the standard doses of vaccine, taking a booster if offered, as well as incorporating preventive measures into our normal routines.

"Taken together, wearing a mask, washing hands, ventilating indoor spaces, keeping physical distance and sneezing into your elbow are simple, effective ways of gaining control over the virus and keeping societies going.

"All of us have the opportunity and responsibility to help avert unnecessary tragedy and loss of life, and limit further disruption to society and businesses over this winter season."

According to WHO, the three main factors driving the high cases in Europe are the spread of the Delta variant, which is highly transmissible; people being unvaccinated and waning immunity; and the fact many "countries have indicated to their populations that Covid-19 no longer represents an emergency threat and have eased measures such as mask-wearing and physical distancing in crowded or confined spaces".

Now that the weather has turned colder, people are also more likely to gather indoors, it said.

The grim projection comes as NHS England said more than 417,000 people registered for their booster shots on Monday as the booking service opened for people aged 40 to 49.

About 500,000 people in their 40s had their second dose at least six months ago and are now eligible for a top-up dose.

"As we approach the end of 2021, let's do everything we can by getting vaccinated and taking personal protective measures, to avoid the last resort of lockdowns and school closures," Dr Kluge said.

"We know through bitter experience that these have extensive economic consequences and a pervasive negative impact on mental health, facilitate interpersonal violence, and are detrimental to children's well-being and learning."

The warning comes after German health minister Jens Spahn said on Monday that citizens there would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" by the end of this winter.

WHO said vaccination had saved "hundreds of thousands of lives" but it was essential to drive up vaccination rates among all those who were eligible for one.

"Today, the Covid-19 situation across Europe and central Asia is very serious," Dr Kluge said.

"We face a challenging winter ahead but we should not be without hope, because all of us – governments, health authorities, individuals – can take decisive action to stabilise the pandemic."