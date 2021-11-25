Six African countries added to UK red list over B.1.1.529 Covid variant fears

A travel ban is to be imposed by the UK on six African nations because of rising concerns over a new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19, which officials say is “the worst one we’ve seen so far”.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe will be suspended from midday on November 26 and all six countries will be added to the red list.

Anyone arriving from those countries from 4am on November 28 will be required to enter quarantine in hotels.

“If anyone arrives before then, they should self-isolate at home and take a PCR test on day two and day eight," Mr Javid said.

"If anyone has arrived from any of those countries over the last 10 days, we would ask them to take PCR tests."

UK officials sounded the alarm on Thursday night over the B.1.1.529 variant, which could evade immunity built up by vaccination or prior infection.

Mr Javid said the new variant identified in South Africa “may be more transmissible” than the Delta strain and “the vaccines that we currently have may be less effective”.

While no cases have been found in Britain, officials raised concern over a rapid rise in cases in South Africa.

About 500 and 700 people are travelling to the UK from South Africa each day, but it is expected this figure could increase as the festive period begins.

“Now to be clear, we have not detected any of this new variant in the UK at this point in time," Mr Javid said.

"But we’ve always been clear that we will take action to protect the progress that we have made.

“Our scientists are deeply concerned about this variant. I’m concerned, of course. That’s one of the reasons we have taken this action today."

Asked what the situation would mean for the UK with Christmas approaching, Mr Javid said: “We’ve got plans in place, as people know, for the spread of this infection here in the UK and we have contingency plans – the so-called Plan B.

“But today’s announcement, this is about a new variant from South Africa. It’s been detected in South Africa and Botswana.

"And this is about being cautious and taking action and trying to protect, as best we can, our borders.”

He said more work was needed to understand how concerning the variant is.

“From what we do know, there’s a significant number of mutations, perhaps double the number of mutations that we have seen in the Delta variant," Mr Javid said.

The variant has not yet been given the title “variant of concern” in the UK, but a senior UK Health Security Agency expert said: “This is the worst variant we have seen so far.”

Only 59 confirmed cases have been identified in South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana.

The variant has more than 30 mutations, about twice as many as the Delta variant.

Experts from the health security agency have been advising ministers on the issue.

Scientists have expressed serious concern over the variant because of the significant number of mutations in the spike protein.

“One of our major worries is this virus spike protein is so dramatically different to the virus spike that was in the original Wuhan strain, and therefore in our vaccines, that it is a great cause of concern,” said one senior scientist.

Experts from the World Health Organisation are meeting South African officials on Friday to assess the evolving situation in the country.

The variant could eventually be given the moniker “Nu”, as the most concerning variants are given names from the Greek alphabet.