UAE and Gulf braced for rain and thunder this week

Rain is forecast for much of the Gulf this week, with temperatures dropping as low as 9ºC in the Emirates.

The National Centre of Meteorology said showers were expected throughout the week.

Qatar and eastern Saudi Arabian will see a deluge on Tuesday, with the weather front moving east to the Emirates.

The heaviest rain will fall on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Charts from forecaster Windy.com showed thunder and lightning over Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Conditions should be clear by Saturday.

There will be partial cloud throughout the week and winds reaching 40kph in some areas.

Seas will be rough throughout the week, so swimmers should take care.

In Kuwait and southern Iraq, heavy fog brought weather alerts, with Kuwait's three main ports halting maritime traffic for a time on Sunday.

