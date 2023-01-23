UAE weather: rain expected for most of the week

UAE residents can expect a wet week ahead with rain forecast for most of the country until Friday.

Wednesday and Thursday will experience the brunt of the heavy downpour, with the majority predicted in the afternoon.

Much colder temperatures are also forecast for the end of the week, dropping as low as 9°C in Dubai on Friday night.

On Monday, Abu Dhabi and Dubai can expect temperatures go as low as 14°C and 16°C respectively, and as cold as 10°C further north.

Highs will range between 22°C in Fujairah and 25°C in Dubai. Abu Dhabi will be slightly cooler at 23°C.

Tuesday will feel slightly warmer in Abu Dhabi, reaching highs of 24°C. The capital will also experience some showers.

According to Windy.com, Wednesday is when most of the rainfall will hit the Emirates, especially in the afternoon around 3pm and continue into the evening.

Authorities have warned motorists to be careful on the roads during bad weather, advising people to avoid valleys and other areas that may flood as a result of the heavy rain.

🚨#WeatherAlert | Due to the exposure of several areas in the country to fluctuations in weather conditions accompanied by heavy rains and winds, please take care and caution while driving the vehicle and avoid valleys and places where water flows. — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) January 23, 2023

After some respite overnight, more heavy rain is predicted at the same time on Thursday when temperatures will drop, reaching highs of only 20°C in Abu Dhabi and 21°C in Dubai, with lows of 14°C and 13°C respectively.

Friday could experience some lingering light showers, but it will feel much chillier at night, with a low of 9°C forecast in Dubai.

Some rain could spill over into Saturday but Sunday is expected to be dry and clear.